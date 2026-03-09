JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) CRO Sells $870,884.16 in Stock

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) CRO Tali Notman sold 21,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total value of $870,884.16. Following the sale, the executive directly owned 752,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,067,245.44. This trade represents a 2.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Tali Notman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 2nd, Tali Notman sold 35,856 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,015.00, for a total value of $143,961,840.00.

JFrog stock traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $42.18. The company had a trading volume of 2,689,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,500,075. JFrog Ltd. has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $70.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.48 and its 200-day moving average is $53.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.03 and a beta of 1.20.

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. JFrog had a negative net margin of 13.50% and a negative return on equity of 5.74%. The firm had revenue of $145.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. JFrog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.920 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.220 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore set a $80.00 target price on shares of JFrog in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of JFrog in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on JFrog from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 13th. Barclays increased their price target on JFrog from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded JFrog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 15th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.42.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of JFrog by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,505,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,734,000 after purchasing an additional 362,654 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC increased its stake in JFrog by 82.2% during the 4th quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 5,297,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,901,000 after buying an additional 2,389,415 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in JFrog by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,710,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,306,000 after buying an additional 153,283 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of JFrog by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,683,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,590,000 after acquiring an additional 633,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of JFrog by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,253,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,750,000 after acquiring an additional 614,383 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

JFrog is a software company specializing in DevOps solutions designed to streamline the management, distribution and security of software binaries. Its core offering, JFrog Artifactory, serves as a universal artifact repository manager compatible with all major package formats, enabling development teams to store, version and share build artifacts across the software delivery pipeline. The company’s platform also includes tools for continuous integration and delivery (CI/CD), security scanning and release automation.

Among JFrog’s flagship products are JFrog Xray, a security and compliance scanning service that analyzes artifacts and dependencies for vulnerabilities; JFrog Pipelines, a CI/CD orchestration engine that automates build and release workflows; and JFrog Distribution, which accelerates the secure distribution of software releases to edge nodes and end users.

