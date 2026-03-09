Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) Insider Sean Leuba Sells 6,698 Shares of Stock

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC – Get Free Report) insider Sean Leuba sold 6,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.81, for a total value of $125,989.38. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 11,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,729.21. This represents a 36.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Mayville Engineering Trading Down 1.7%

MEC traded down $0.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.85. The company had a trading volume of 142,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,960. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.10. The company has a market cap of $382.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.12 and a beta of 1.08. Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.72 and a 12-month high of $22.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Get Mayville Engineering alerts:

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. Mayville Engineering had a negative net margin of 1.48% and a negative return on equity of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $134.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.51 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on MEC. Zacks Research lowered shares of Mayville Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Mayville Engineering from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup increased their target price on Mayville Engineering from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings cut Mayville Engineering from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Mayville Engineering from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MEC

Institutional Trading of Mayville Engineering

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MEC. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Mayville Engineering by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mayville Engineering during the 4th quarter worth about $399,000. SummitTX Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Mayville Engineering during the 4th quarter worth about $283,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mayville Engineering during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,868,000. Finally, EVR Research LP bought a new stake in shares of Mayville Engineering in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,326,000. 45.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mayville Engineering

(Get Free Report)

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc (NYSE:MEC) is a U.S.-based industrial manufacturer specializing in engineered metal castings and precision machining services. Headquartered in Mayville, Wisconsin, the company leverages over a century of casting experience to design, produce and finish complex metal components for a broad range of heavy-duty applications.

The company operates two principal business segments: iron castings and steel castings. Its iron segment utilizes green sand and lost-foam molding processes to produce gray and ductile iron components, while the steel segment employs electric-arc furnace technology to manufacture high-strength steel castings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mayville Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mayville Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.