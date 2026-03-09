Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Insider Sells $301,910.11 in Stock

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) insider Eric Hughes sold 9,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.67, for a total value of $301,910.11. Following the transaction, the insider owned 107,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,411,207.37. This trade represents a 8.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:TEVA traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.44. The company had a trading volume of 11,093,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,695,220. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a one year low of $12.47 and a one year high of $37.35.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 46.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.570-2.770 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 44,951,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,945,000 after acquiring an additional 7,255,083 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 41,295,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533,800 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. boosted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 38,920,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,190,000 after purchasing an additional 427,000 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 37,404,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,378,000 after buying an additional 5,917,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 37,402,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,323,000 after buying an additional 4,820,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.67.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA) is an Israeli multinational pharmaceutical company and one of the world’s largest manufacturers of generic medicines. The company’s core activities include the development, production and marketing of generic pharmaceuticals alongside a portfolio of specialty branded medicines. Teva supplies finished dosage forms and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) to markets around the globe and operates manufacturing and research facilities in multiple countries.

Teva’s product range covers oral solids, injectables, inhalation products and other dosage forms across therapeutic areas such as central nervous system disorders, respiratory, oncology, pain and infectious disease.

