Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.300-2.500 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $40.1 billion-$41.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $40.6 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise also updated its Q2 2026 guidance to 0.510-0.550 EPS.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Up 3.3%

Shares of NYSE HPE traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.82. 33,185,125 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,316,406. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $11.97 and a 12-month high of $26.44. The firm has a market cap of $28.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -363.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.31 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 9.15%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.300-2.500 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.510-0.550 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HPE shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Friday, December 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.29.

Insider Activity at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 13,463 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $332,266.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 36,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total transaction of $897,280.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 18,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,298.85. This trade represents a 66.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 471,861 shares of company stock valued at $11,605,705 in the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Hewlett Packard Enterprise this week:

Positive Sentiment: HPE raised FY?2026 guidance (EPS 2.30–2.50 vs. consensus ~2.19) and issued a revenue range ($40.1B–$41.8B) that sits above/around Street expectations — a clear catalyst for upside revision to earnings models and buy?side sentiment. Read More.

HPE raised FY?2026 guidance (EPS 2.30–2.50 vs. consensus ~2.19) and issued a revenue range ($40.1B–$41.8B) that sits above/around Street expectations — a clear catalyst for upside revision to earnings models and buy?side sentiment. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Q2 FY?2026 guidance topped EPS estimates (0.510–0.550 vs. ~0.49) and HPE forecast Q2 revenue at the high end of Street expectations ($9.6B–$10.0B), driven by demand for AI servers using NVIDIA chips — supports near?term revenue visibility. Read More.

Q2 FY?2026 guidance topped EPS estimates (0.510–0.550 vs. ~0.49) and HPE forecast Q2 revenue at the high end of Street expectations ($9.6B–$10.0B), driven by demand for AI servers using NVIDIA chips — supports near?term revenue visibility. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Operational strength in networking: management highlighted networking sales nearly tripled to ~$2.7B and strong data?center networking growth, which is boosting margins and profitability. This validates progress from the Juniper integration and AI?networking pushes. Read More.

Operational strength in networking: management highlighted networking sales nearly tripled to ~$2.7B and strong data?center networking growth, which is boosting margins and profitability. This validates progress from the Juniper integration and AI?networking pushes. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Q1 EPS beat ($0.65 vs. $0.60 est), but revenue was essentially flat to estimates ($9.30B vs. $9.31B) — good beat on profit metrics but topline a wash, so upside depends on follow?through in bookings and FY guidance realization. Read More.

Q1 EPS beat ($0.65 vs. $0.60 est), but revenue was essentially flat to estimates ($9.30B vs. $9.31B) — good beat on profit metrics but topline a wash, so upside depends on follow?through in bookings and FY guidance realization. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Strategic progress: expanded AI?native networking and deeper Juniper integration showcased at MWC — important for long?term secular growth but will take time to convert fully into recurring revenue. Read More.

Strategic progress: expanded AI?native networking and deeper Juniper integration showcased at MWC — important for long?term secular growth but will take time to convert fully into recurring revenue. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Profitability and valuation caveats remain: reported net margin is very thin (0.17%) and the P/E metric is negative on trailing basis — investors may remain cautious until margin expansion is sustained and guidance is met. Read More.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HPE. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. DV Equities LLC purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) is an enterprise technology company that designs, develops and sells IT infrastructure, software and services for business and government customers. Its core offerings span servers, storage, networking, and related software, together with consulting, integration and support services aimed at modernizing and managing enterprise IT environments. HPE’s product portfolio includes systems for traditional data centers as well as solutions for high-performance computing, edge computing and telecommunications infrastructure.

A major focus for HPE is hybrid cloud and consumption-based IT.

