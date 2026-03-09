Insider Selling: CF Industries (NYSE:CF) SVP Sells $427,089.00 in Stock

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) SVP Michael Patrick Mcgrane sold 3,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total transaction of $427,089.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 19,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,232,256.50. This represents a 16.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Michael Patrick Mcgrane also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 3rd, Michael Patrick Mcgrane sold 2,766 shares of CF Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total transaction of $291,425.76.

CF Industries Stock Down 4.0%

CF stock traded down $4.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $111.13. The company had a trading volume of 10,262,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,039,842. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.38. The company has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.68. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.34 and a 1 year high of $121.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.06. CF Industries had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 19.84%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. CF Industries’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CF shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $72.00 price target on CF Industries in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce restated a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of CF Industries in a report on Friday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CF Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CF Industries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in CF Industries by 78.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 396.2% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in CF Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Peterson Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 451.3% during the 3rd quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of hydrogen and nitrogen products for agricultural and industrial customers. The company specializes in the production of ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate (UAN), nitric acid and ammonium nitrate, which serve as key inputs for fertilizer blends, industrial chemicals and other downstream applications.

Headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois, CF Industries operates production facilities and distribution terminals across North America and the United Kingdom.

