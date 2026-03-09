Lee Scott Golden Sells 10,000 Shares of PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Stock

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) EVP Lee Scott Golden sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.38, for a total transaction of $633,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 79,944 shares in the company, valued at $5,066,850.72. This trade represents a 11.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Lee Scott Golden also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 18th, Lee Scott Golden sold 2,484 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $172,290.24.

On Thursday, January 8th, Lee Scott Golden sold 866 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.45, for a total transaction of $66,205.70.

On Wednesday, January 7th, Lee Scott Golden sold 642 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.48, for a total transaction of $49,742.16.

On Tuesday, January 6th, Lee Scott Golden sold 1,340 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $103,113.00.

PTC Therapeutics stock traded up $5.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $68.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,494,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317,297. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.45. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.51. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.95 and a twelve month high of $87.50.

PTC Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTCT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($1.46). The company had revenue of $164.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.45 million. PTC Therapeutics had a net margin of 39.44% and a negative return on equity of 362.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.85) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTCT. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $97,252,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,851,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $368,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,776 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,206,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $319,497,000 after buying an additional 1,071,343 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,138,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $314,339,000 after acquiring an additional 891,690 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 4,013.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 828,662 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,945,000 after acquiring an additional 808,515 shares in the last quarter.

PTCT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 29th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 23rd. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.79.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of small molecule and biologic therapies for the treatment of rare genetic disorders. Since its founding in 1998, PTC has dedicated its efforts to addressing high unmet medical needs by targeting underlying genetic causes of disease. The company’s research platform emphasizes mechanisms such as nonsense suppression and RNA modulation, enabling the development of novel treatments for conditions with limited therapeutic options.

Among PTC’s approved products is Translarna (ataluren), a first-in-class therapy designed to treat nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in select markets.

