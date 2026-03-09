Goldmoney (TSE:XAU) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Goldmoney Inc. (TSE:XAU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$19.18 and last traded at C$17.54, with a volume of 31652 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$17.32.

Goldmoney Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.81 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.43. The stock has a market cap of C$218.32 million, a P/E ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.20.

About Goldmoney

Goldmoney Inc (TSX: XAU) specializes in the investment and custody of enduring real assets. Through its subsidiaries, the Company offers precious metals trading services to clients, including secure custody and storage solutions. Goldmoney also maintains diversified interests in property investment and jewelry manufacturing.

