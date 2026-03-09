Analyzing CTX Virtual Technologies (OTCMKTS:CTXV) & ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO)

ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Free Report) and CTX Virtual Technologies (OTCMKTS:CTXV – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares ClearOne and CTX Virtual Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get ClearOne alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ClearOne -120.46% -73.47% -48.77% CTX Virtual Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.6% of ClearOne shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of ClearOne shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ClearOne 1 0 0 0 1.00 CTX Virtual Technologies 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a summary of current recommendations for ClearOne and CTX Virtual Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Given CTX Virtual Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CTX Virtual Technologies is more favorable than ClearOne.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ClearOne and CTX Virtual Technologies”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ClearOne $11.39 million 0.87 -$8.98 million ($6.99) -0.63 CTX Virtual Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

CTX Virtual Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ClearOne.

About ClearOne

(Get Free Report)

ClearOne, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices. It provides professional microphones consisting of beamforming microphones, ceiling microphones, and wireless microphones. In addition, the company offers video products, such as video conferencing and collaboration solutions; professional-grade cameras; and AV networking, which deliver the IP A/V experience by streaming time sensitive high definition audio and video, and control over TCP/IP networks. It sells its commercial products to a network of independent professional audiovisual, information technology, and telecommunications distributors, as well as systems integrators, dealers, value-added resellers, and end-users. ClearOne, Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About CTX Virtual Technologies

(Get Free Report)

CTX Virtual Technologies, Inc. manufactures and sells mobile communication and electronic devices. The company, through its subsidiary, Kaibida International Limited, designs and manufactures printed circuit boards, surface mounted technology components, and cellular telephones, including Smartphones and PDAs to network operators and original equipment manufacturers. Its other subsidiary, Celluon Technology Holdings Ltd., is involved in the manufacture and sale of virtual 3-D electronic perception products, including proprietary stand-alone external virtual keyboard for Smartphones and Pads. The company also manufactures and sells the MiSeeTX mini-computer, a fully functioning small computer incorporating various virtual input and output technologies while running the Windows XP, Android, or Windows 7 platforms. In addition, it provides virtual projection products, such as the virtual keyboards used in hospitals and medical clinics to prevent the spread of bacteria and viruses. CTX Virtual Technologies, Inc. is based in Boca Raton, Florida with offices in Hong Kong; Toronto, Canada; and Las Vegas, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for ClearOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.