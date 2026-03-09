Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Talkspace (NASDAQ:TALK)

Talkspace (NASDAQ:TALK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TALK. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Talkspace in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen cut Talkspace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Talkspace in a research note on Monday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Talkspace in a report on Tuesday, December 30th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Talkspace from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Talkspace has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.13.

Talkspace Price Performance

Shares of TALK stock traded up $0.36 on Monday, reaching $5.12. 54,540,951 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,790,076. The company has a market cap of $848.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.42 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.09 and a 200-day moving average of $3.38. Talkspace has a one year low of $2.22 and a one year high of $5.18.

Talkspace (NASDAQ:TALK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Talkspace had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 3.40%.The business had revenue of $63.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.91 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Talkspace will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Talkspace

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Talkspace by 5.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,453,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,090,000 after buying an additional 483,012 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Talkspace by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,094,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,753,000 after acquiring an additional 905,304 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Talkspace by 4.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,750,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,766,000 after acquiring an additional 300,476 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Talkspace by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,413,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,395,000 after acquiring an additional 15,436 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Talkspace by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,036,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,022,000 after acquiring an additional 862,098 shares during the period. 57.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Here are the key news stories impacting Talkspace this week:

Positive Sentiment: UHS agreed to acquire Talkspace for $835 million, at $5.25 per share — a clear catalyst lifting the stock toward the deal price. This is the primary reason for the intraday rally as investors bid shares toward the takeover level. PR Newswire: UHS to Acquire Talkspace Reuters: Universal Health strikes $835M Talkspace deal

UHS agreed to acquire Talkspace for $835 million, at $5.25 per share — a clear catalyst lifting the stock toward the deal price. This is the primary reason for the intraday rally as investors bid shares toward the takeover level. Neutral Sentiment: Trading was temporarily halted ahead of the news, indicating an orderly market reaction to a material corporate event rather than an operational surprise. (Trading halt announced 06:55 AM for “News pending.”)

Trading was temporarily halted ahead of the news, indicating an orderly market reaction to a material corporate event rather than an operational surprise. (Trading halt announced 06:55 AM for “News pending.”) Neutral Sentiment: Needham & Company reaffirmed its “hold” rating on TALK — a routine analyst reaction that neither materially upgrades the deal thesis nor materially changes near?term outlook. Benzinga: Needham reaffirms hold

Needham & Company reaffirmed its “hold” rating on TALK — a routine analyst reaction that neither materially upgrades the deal thesis nor materially changes near?term outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Some research outlets published conflicting analyst notes (e.g., a Wall Street Zen mention), but the takeover terms and regulatory/closing mechanics will likely be the dominant drivers. AmericanBankingNews: Wall Street Zen note

Some research outlets published conflicting analyst notes (e.g., a Wall Street Zen mention), but the takeover terms and regulatory/closing mechanics will likely be the dominant drivers. Negative Sentiment: Multiple shareholder-law firms (Halper Sadeh, Ademi LLP and others) opened investigations alleging the transaction may not be fair to public shareholders and that insiders could receive preferential treatment — this raises litigation and timing risk that could delay closing or prompt renegotiation. BusinessWire: Halper Sadeh investigation PR Newswire: Ademi investigation

Multiple shareholder-law firms (Halper Sadeh, Ademi LLP and others) opened investigations alleging the transaction may not be fair to public shareholders and that insiders could receive preferential treatment — this raises litigation and timing risk that could delay closing or prompt renegotiation. Negative Sentiment: A PR Newswire piece flagged concerns that insiders tied to the deal (DAWN and TALK disclosures) may receive benefits not available to ordinary shareholders and that deal terms could limit competing offers — a potential governance red flag investors should consider. PR Newswire: Insider concerns

About Talkspace

Talkspace, Inc (NASDAQ:TALK) is a digital mental health company that provides online therapy and psychiatry services through a secure, cloud-based platform. Headquartered in New York City, Talkspace enables individuals and couples to connect with licensed therapists and psychiatrists via text messaging, live audio, and video sessions. The company’s platform is accessible through web and mobile applications, allowing clients to seek professional support anytime and from any location with an internet connection.

The company’s core offerings include therapy plans that range from unlimited text-based messaging with a dedicated therapist to scheduled live video sessions.

