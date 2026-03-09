CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $65.84, but opened at $60.2501. CCL Industries shares last traded at $62.61, with a volume of 1,047 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lowered CCL Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CCL Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.
Get Our Latest Research Report on CCL Industries
CCL Industries Stock Performance
CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion.
About CCL Industries
CCL Industries is a global specialty packaging company focused on the design and manufacture of pressure-sensitive and speciality labels, flexible packaging, tubes, and security products. The company serves a wide range of end markets, including consumer goods, healthcare, personal care, food and beverage, automotive, electronics, and industrial markets. Its portfolio comprises pressure-sensitive labels, shrink sleeves, in-mold labels, flexible packaging for food and other consumer products, and security-focused solutions such as tamper-evident seals and authentication systems.
Founded in 1951 and headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, CCL Industries has grown through a combination of organic innovation and strategic acquisitions.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than CCL Industries
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- America’s 1776 happening again
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- Elon Musk already made me a “wealthy man”
- Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.