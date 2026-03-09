CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $65.84, but opened at $60.2501. CCL Industries shares last traded at $62.61, with a volume of 1,047 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lowered CCL Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CCL Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.20.

CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion.

CCL Industries is a global specialty packaging company focused on the design and manufacture of pressure-sensitive and speciality labels, flexible packaging, tubes, and security products. The company serves a wide range of end markets, including consumer goods, healthcare, personal care, food and beverage, automotive, electronics, and industrial markets. Its portfolio comprises pressure-sensitive labels, shrink sleeves, in-mold labels, flexible packaging for food and other consumer products, and security-focused solutions such as tamper-evident seals and authentication systems.

Founded in 1951 and headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, CCL Industries has grown through a combination of organic innovation and strategic acquisitions.

