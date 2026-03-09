Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Travis Perkins PLC (OTCMKTS:TPRKY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.29, but opened at $7.81. Travis Perkins shares last traded at $7.81, with a volume of 201 shares.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Travis Perkins from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Travis Perkins from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Travis Perkins Stock Down 5.8%

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Travis Perkins plc, trading over the counter as TPRKY, is a leading supplier of building materials and home improvement products in the United Kingdom. The company serves professional builders, contractors and do-it-yourself customers through an extensive network of branch outlets and online channels. Its core offerings span timber and joinery, bricks and blocks, roofing materials, landscaping products, and a wide range of plumbing and heating supplies.

In addition to traditional builders’ merchant services, Travis Perkins has expanded its portfolio to include tool hire, safety equipment and specialist services such as plant and tool servicing.

