Beowulf Mining (LON:BEM) Trading Down 16.4% – Time to Sell?

Beowulf Mining plc (LON:BEM – Get Free Report) shares traded down 16.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 6.84 and last traded at GBX 6.84. 468,269 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 470% from the average session volume of 82,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.18.

Beowulf Mining Stock Down 16.4%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.24 million, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 9.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 10.14.

Beowulf Mining (LON:BEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 27th. The company reported GBX (3.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Beowulf Mining

Beowulf Mining plc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource assets in Sweden, Finland, and Kosovo. The company explores for iron ore, base precious metals, lead, zinc, gold, copper, silver, graphite, and other mineral properties. Its projects include the Kallak iron ore located in Norrbotten County, Northern Sweden; Atvidaberg exploration license that comprises 12,533 hectares, which cover an area of 225 square kilometers situated in the Bergslagen area, southern Sweden; and Pitkajarvi and Aitolampi graphite prospects covers an area of 407 hectares, which are located in Eastern Finland.

