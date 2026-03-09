Gran Tierra Energy (LON:GTE) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (LON:GTE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 625.50 and last traded at GBX 570, with a volume of 11775 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 530.

Gran Tierra Energy Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £201.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 383.37 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 333.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gran Tierra Energy

In other news, insider Gary Guidry bought 761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 561 per share, with a total value of £4,269.21. Insiders own 48.20% of the company’s stock.

About Gran Tierra Energy

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

