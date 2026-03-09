Pharos Energy (LON:PHAR) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Pharos Energy plc (LON:PHAR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 28 and last traded at GBX 26.50, with a volume of 1751201 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PHAR shares. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 55 price target on shares of Pharos Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Shore Capital Group reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Pharos Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 55.

Get Pharos Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on PHAR

Pharos Energy Price Performance

Insider Activity at Pharos Energy

The company has a current ratio of 5.25, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of £109.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 22.17 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 21.38.

In related news, insider Sue Rivett acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 19 per share, with a total value of £950. Also, insider Katherine Roe bought 7,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 19 per share, with a total value of £1,434.88. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 23,795 shares of company stock worth $485,834. Company insiders own 16.44% of the company’s stock.

Pharos Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pharos Energy is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company with a focus on sustainable growth and returns to stakeholders.

Pharos is listed on the London Stock Exchange, we have production, development and exploration interests in Egypt, Israel and Vietnam.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pharos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.