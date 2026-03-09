Pharos Energy (LON:PHAR) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Pharos Energy plc (LON:PHAR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 28 and last traded at GBX 26.50, with a volume of 1751201 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24.90.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on PHAR shares. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 55 price target on shares of Pharos Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Shore Capital Group reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Pharos Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 55.
In related news, insider Sue Rivett acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 19 per share, with a total value of £950. Also, insider Katherine Roe bought 7,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 19 per share, with a total value of £1,434.88. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 23,795 shares of company stock worth $485,834. Company insiders own 16.44% of the company’s stock.
Pharos Energy is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company with a focus on sustainable growth and returns to stakeholders.
Pharos is listed on the London Stock Exchange, we have production, development and exploration interests in Egypt, Israel and Vietnam.
