Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Stock Price Down 6.9% – Here’s What Happened

Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) shares traded down 6.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.02 and last traded at $14.07. 3,489,511 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 3,709,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Kohl’s from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research lowered shares of Kohl’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Evercore increased their target price on Kohl’s from $13.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $15.27.

Kohl’s Price Performance

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 18th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kohl’s news, CFO Jill Timm sold 10,000 shares of Kohl’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 325,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,813,464. This trade represents a 2.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the fourth quarter worth about $49,796,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 3,123.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,011,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,912,000 after buying an additional 1,948,783 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Kohl’s by 118.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 211,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,707 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Kohl’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,343,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in Kohl’s during the 3rd quarter worth $17,125,000. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kohl’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kohl’s Corporation, founded in 1962 by Maxwell Kohl and headquartered in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin, is a leading American department store retailer. The company operates approximately 1,100 stores across 49 states, offering a combination of value-oriented pricing, private-label brands and national labels. Since its initial public offering in 1992, Kohl’s has focused on broadening its product assortment and enhancing the in-store and online shopping experience.

The retailer’s merchandise portfolio spans apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty products for women, men and children, as well as home goods, kitchenware and seasonal décor.

