Polaris (NYSE:PII) Trading Down 7.1% – Time to Sell?

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) shares traded down 7.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $49.91 and last traded at $50.49. 677,456 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 955,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on PII shares. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Polaris in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Polaris in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of Polaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Polaris from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Polaris from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Polaris has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $59.10.

Get Polaris alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on PII

Polaris Trading Down 5.3%

The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.03 and a 200 day moving average of $64.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Polaris had a negative return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 6.51%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Polaris has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.600 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.450-0.450 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Polaris Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently -33.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Polaris

In other Polaris news, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 35,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.83, for a total value of $2,344,797.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 136,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,113,072.46. This represents a 20.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin D. Duke sold 10,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total transaction of $674,213.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 30,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,020,770.44. This trade represents a 25.02% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,419 shares of company stock valued at $3,371,183. Corporate insiders own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Polaris

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Auto Owners Insurance Co boosted its position in Polaris by 6,225.0% during the fourth quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 65,463,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,140,582,000 after purchasing an additional 64,428,750 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Polaris by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,137,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,554,000 after purchasing an additional 426,482 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Polaris by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,281,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,600,000 after purchasing an additional 528,300 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Polaris by 166.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,929,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,450,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,328,000 after buying an additional 282,570 shares during the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Polaris Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Polaris Inc, founded in 1954 and headquartered in Medina, Minnesota, is a diversified manufacturer of powersports vehicles and related products. Initially gaining prominence with its snowmobiles, Polaris expanded its portfolio over the decades to include all-terrain vehicles (ATVs), side-by-side off-road vehicles, and motorcycles. The company’s legacy in recreational and utility vehicle innovation stems from early engineering breakthroughs that established Polaris as a leading name in off-road mobility.

Today, Polaris offers a broad range of products under well-known brands such as Polaris RANGER and POLARIS SPORTSMAN for utility and recreation markets, Slingshot three-wheel roadsters for on-road enthusiasts, and the Indian Motorcycle brand for premium two-wheeled touring and cruiser segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.