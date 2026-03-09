SSI Investment Management LLC Sells 33,731 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF $BKLN

SSI Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLNFree Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 401,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 33,731 shares during the period. SSI Investment Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $8,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stance Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 187.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 37.8% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BKLN opened at $20.36 on Monday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.02 and a fifty-two week high of $21.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.86.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.1006 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 23rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.9%.

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

