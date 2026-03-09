SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF $SPHY Shares Bought by SMH Capital Advisors Inc.

SMH Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY – Free Report) by 222.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,000 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF accounts for 9.6% of SMH Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. SMH Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF were worth $4,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPHY. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $72,441,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,905,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,567,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,105,000 after buying an additional 916,341 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,769,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,112,000 after buying an additional 859,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNO Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 154.3% in the second quarter. CNO Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,068,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,418,000 after buying an additional 648,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPHY opened at $23.36 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.21 and a 1-year high of $23.99. The stock has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.74.

SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1396 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This is an increase from SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

(Free Report)

The SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (SPHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield index. The fund tracks an index that measures the performance of USD-denominated junk bonds. SPHY was launched on Jun 18, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.