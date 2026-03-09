Vestcor Inc Has $10.71 Million Holdings in Realty Income Corporation $O

Vestcor Inc increased its position in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 176,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,481 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $10,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of O. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $571,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Realty Income by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 18,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in Realty Income by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 73,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after buying an additional 21,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in Realty Income by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 25,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 3,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Realty Income from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Evercore restated a “positive” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.18.

O opened at $64.96 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $60.57 billion, a PE ratio of 55.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.77. Realty Income Corporation has a 1 year low of $50.71 and a 1 year high of $67.93.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.08. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.68% and a net margin of 18.41%.Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Realty Income has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.380-4.420 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.0%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 276.92%.

Realty Income Corporation (NYSE: O) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns and manages commercial properties subject primarily to long-term net lease agreements. The company’s business model focuses on generating predictable, contractual rental income by leasing properties to tenants under agreements that typically place responsibility for taxes, insurance and maintenance on the tenant. Realty Income is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange and markets itself as a reliable income-oriented REIT.

Realty Income’s portfolio is concentrated in single-tenant, retail and service-oriented properties such as drugstores, convenience stores, dollar and discount retailers, restaurants, and other essential-service businesses.

