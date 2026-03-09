JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF $JPST Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 63.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,742 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 96,742,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,907,764,000 after acquiring an additional 7,786,258 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,306,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162,615 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,093,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,208,000 after purchasing an additional 94,082 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,302,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,487,000 after purchasing an additional 413,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,086,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,734,000 after purchasing an additional 232,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPST opened at $50.56 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.67. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $50.30 and a twelve month high of $50.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.28 billion, a PE ratio of 109.91 and a beta of 0.01.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.1648 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 478.26%.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

