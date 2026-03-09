SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF $BIL is Sandhill Capital Partners LLC’s Largest Position

Sandhill Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 32.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 929,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 443,547 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF makes up about 6.0% of Sandhill Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $85,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. City Holding Co. lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 675.0% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 46.7% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 2,239.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Up 0.0%

BIL opened at $91.44 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.55. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a one year low of $91.26 and a one year high of $91.78.

About SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.