Vestcor Inc Buys 214,087 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. $VICI

Vestcor Inc boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 110.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 407,057 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 214,087 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $13,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VICI. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 5.2% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 3.8% in the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 3.3% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 10,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in VICI Properties by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in VICI Properties by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

VICI opened at $29.63 on Monday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.48 and a 1-year high of $34.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $31.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.08.

VICI Properties ( NYSE:VICI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 69.28%.VICI Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. VICI Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.420-2.450 EPS. Analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VICI. Evercore restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (down from $36.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $33.00 price target on VICI Properties in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.69.

VICI Properties (NYSE: VICI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in experiential real estate, with a primary focus on gaming, hospitality and entertainment assets. The company acquires, owns and manages a portfolio of destination properties and leases those assets to operators under long-term agreements, generating rental income and partnering on property development and capital projects. VICI was formed in connection with the restructuring of Caesars Entertainment and has since grown through acquisitions and strategic transactions to expand its footprint in the gaming and leisure sector.

The company's portfolio is concentrated in major U.S.

