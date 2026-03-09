Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Purchases 22,115 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 14.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 174,308 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,115 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $24,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its stake in PepsiCo by 154.8% in the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 1,014,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,408,000 after purchasing an additional 616,125 shares in the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 122,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,200,000 after purchasing an additional 24,358 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 51,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,166,000 after purchasing an additional 15,517 shares in the last quarter. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.5% during the third quarter. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC now owns 5,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 8.4% in the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 51,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,300,000 after buying an additional 4,045 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on PepsiCo from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. TD Cowen upped their target price on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on PepsiCo from $163.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Argus raised PepsiCo to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.50.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $159.43 on Monday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.60 and a fifty-two week high of $171.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $155.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $217.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.39.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $29.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.96 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.92% and a net margin of 8.77%.PepsiCo’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. Equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $1.4225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 94.83%.

PepsiCo declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

PepsiCo, Inc (NASDAQ: PEP) is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay’s, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

