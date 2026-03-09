Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Purchases 22,115 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 14.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 174,308 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,115 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $24,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its stake in PepsiCo by 154.8% in the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 1,014,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,408,000 after purchasing an additional 616,125 shares in the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 122,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,200,000 after purchasing an additional 24,358 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 51,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,166,000 after purchasing an additional 15,517 shares in the last quarter. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.5% during the third quarter. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC now owns 5,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 8.4% in the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 51,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,300,000 after buying an additional 4,045 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
- Positive Sentiment: Product innovation and brand initiatives support long?term growth — PepsiCo is rolling out Gatorade Lower Sugar nationwide, expanding poppi into the U.K., and using pop?culture tie?ins for bubly, signalling renewed focus on higher?growth, “better?for?you” beverage categories that can help revenue/margin mix over time. PepsiCo Leans On Health Drinks And Pop Culture As Shares Lag Targets
- Positive Sentiment: Quarterly results and underlying sales growth remain supportive — post?Q4 coverage discusses the modest EPS beat and revenue growth, reinforcing the company’s steady cash generation and dividend/ buyback capacity. This underpins investor confidence in the defensive consumer staple story. PepsiCo (PEP): Buy, sell, or hold post Q4 earnings?
- Positive Sentiment: Large bullish options activity suggests some traders expect a rally — unusually high call buying (vastly above average daily volume) can indicate speculative or hedged bullish interest that may fuel upward momentum if fundamentals or sentiment improve. (Note: internal market data)
- Neutral Sentiment: Income appeal remains a structural tailwind — dividend?focused publications continue to highlight PepsiCo as a holding for yield/defensive exposure amid macro uncertainty, which can support the share price over time even if near?term volatility occurs. The NASDAQ Dividend Stocks Retirees Are Loading Up On Before The Next Rate Cut
- Neutral Sentiment: Sector re?rating conversations persist — consumer?staples roundups list PepsiCo among stable dividend names; useful for longer?term allocation but unlikely to trigger sharp immediate moves absent new data. 5 Consumer-Staples Stocks to Buy as the Market Gets Shakier
- Neutral Sentiment: Short interest update — recent reporting on short interest provides data investors watch for squeeze/pressure dynamics but by itself doesn’t change fundamentals. PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Short Interest Update
- Negative Sentiment: Legal/investor?litigation headline increases risk premium — a new investor alert around possible breaches of fiduciary duty draws attention to governance/legal risk that can pressure sentiment and valuation. PEPSICO, INC. INVESTOR ALERT: Scott+Scott … Investigates PepsiCo, Inc.’s Directors and Officers
- Negative Sentiment: Near?term analyst/market skepticism — coverage noting that shares are “lagging targets” and articles flagging the stock among “unpopular” names highlight downward analyst pressure and sentiment risk, which can drive short?term selling. 3 Unpopular Stocks with Open Questions
- Negative Sentiment: Price underperformance versus the market — headlines documenting a recent intraday dip show immediate selling pressure; combined with low average volume today, this can amplify moves on negative news. PepsiCo (PEP) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know
Shares of PEP stock opened at $159.43 on Monday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.60 and a fifty-two week high of $171.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $155.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $217.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.39.
PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $29.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.96 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.92% and a net margin of 8.77%.PepsiCo’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. Equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $1.4225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 94.83%.
PepsiCo declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.
PepsiCo, Inc (NASDAQ: PEP) is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay’s, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.
Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.
