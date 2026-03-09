Contrasting Xperi (NYSE:XPER) & Black Titan (NASDAQ:BTTC)

Xperi (NYSE:XPER – Get Free Report) and Black Titan (NASDAQ:BTTC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.3% of Xperi shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Xperi shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Black Titan shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Xperi and Black Titan”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xperi $448.11 million 0.64 -$56.34 million ($1.23) -5.00 Black Titan $180,000.00 72.22 -$4.71 million ($2.95) -0.48

Black Titan has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Xperi. Xperi is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Black Titan, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Xperi and Black Titan, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xperi 2 0 0 0 1.00 Black Titan 1 0 0 0 1.00

Risk and Volatility

Xperi has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Black Titan has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Xperi and Black Titan’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xperi -12.57% -0.73% -0.49% Black Titan N/A -108.60% -95.64%

Summary

Xperi beats Black Titan on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Xperi

Xperi Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer and entertainment product/solutions licensing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Product, and Intellectual Property Licensing. The company invents, develops, and delivers various technologies. It licenses audio, digital radio, imaging, edge-based machine learning, and multi-channel video user experience solutions to consumer electronics customers, automotive manufacturers, or supply chain partners. The company also provides licensing to multichannel video programming distributors, OTT video service providers, consumer electronics manufacturers, social media, and other new media companies in media industry; and memory, sensors, RF component, and foundry companies in semiconductor industry. It provides its technologies under the DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive brands. The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Black Titan

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company developingproprietary therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, cancer, and other serious and life threatening diseases. In the central nervous system arena, the company is developing iloperidone, which is clinical testing for schizophrenia through a licensing and development agreement with Novartis Pharma AG. Novartis has tradenamed the product Zomaril.

