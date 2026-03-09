Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

MSBI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Midland States Bancorp from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Midland States Bancorp from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Midland States Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research cut shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd.

MSBI stock opened at $21.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $445.20 million, a PE ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Midland States Bancorp has a one year low of $14.24 and a one year high of $24.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.42.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $85.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.49 million. Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 10.47%. As a group, analysts predict that Midland States Bancorp will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 126.73%.

In other news, COO Kyle Owen Mooney sold 2,808 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total transaction of $63,657.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 14,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,072.69. This represents a 16.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 682,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,456,000 after buying an additional 62,874 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 5.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 605,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,491,000 after buying an additional 29,829 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 6.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 543,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,420,000 after buying an additional 30,733 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 38.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 540,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,370,000 after acquiring an additional 149,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 238,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,046,000 after acquiring an additional 117,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Effingham, Illinois, that oversees Midland States Bank, a community-focused financial institution. Through its subsidiary, the company provides a full range of commercial and retail banking services designed to meet the needs of individuals, small and mid-sized businesses, and nonprofit organizations. Its branch network spans key markets in Illinois, Missouri and Florida, where it emphasizes relationship-driven banking and local decision-making.

The company’s offerings include traditional deposit accounts, business and commercial lending, treasury and cash management services, mortgage financing and home equity products.

