LGT Group Foundation Sells 71,688 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. $CYBR

LGT Group Foundation decreased its holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 92.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,598 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 71,688 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $2,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 5,300.0% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 54 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in CyberArk Software by 120.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in CyberArk Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in CyberArk Software by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CYBR has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of CyberArk Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 30th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $520.00 to $460.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Zacks Research upgraded CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on CyberArk Software from $474.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $459.95.

CyberArk Software Stock Performance

Shares of CYBR opened at $408.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $427.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $459.52. The stock has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.54, a PEG ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 0.91. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 52 week low of $288.63 and a 52 week high of $526.19.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $372.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.22 million. CyberArk Software had a positive return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 10.79%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd. is a cybersecurity company that focuses on identity security and privileged access management. Its core mission is to protect organizations from cyber threats that target privileged accounts, credentials and secrets that can provide attackers with broad access to critical systems. CyberArk’s offerings are designed to help enterprises control, monitor and secure privileged credentials across on-premises, cloud and hybrid environments, reducing the risk of lateral movement and data breaches.

The company delivers a suite of software and cloud services that address privileged access, secrets management, endpoint privilege management and identity-based threat detection.

