USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Texas Capital

Texas Capital upgraded shares of USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of USA Compression Partners in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on USA Compression Partners from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Zacks Research raised USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on USA Compression Partners from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

USA Compression Partners Stock Down 1.1%

USAC stock opened at $27.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.83 and a 200 day moving average of $24.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 32.73 and a beta of 0.22. USA Compression Partners has a 52 week low of $21.59 and a 52 week high of $28.09.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The business had revenue of $252.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.43 million. USA Compression Partners had a net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 87.34%. On average, equities research analysts expect that USA Compression Partners will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

USA Compression Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, January 26th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 26th. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 250.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On USA Compression Partners

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USAC. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in USA Compression Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 233.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners in the third quarter worth about $64,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in USA Compression Partners during the third quarter worth about $205,000. 47.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USA Compression Partners Company Profile

USA Compression Partners (NYSE: USAC) is a Houston-based master limited partnership specializing in natural gas compression services for oil and gas producers. The company offers a full suite of midstream compression solutions designed to enhance production flow and optimize field operations. Its core activities include the design, engineering, fabrication, installation, operation and maintenance of natural gas compression equipment onshore across key U.S. basins.

USA Compression’s product and service offerings encompass new equipment deployment, aftermarket parts and component sales, field service support, and instrumentation and control systems.

