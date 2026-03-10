Workday, Inc. $WDAY Shares Bought by Vinva Investment Management Ltd

Vinva Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 1,033.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,512 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 13,232 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Workday were worth $3,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WDAY. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Workday by 220.2% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,727 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 6,689 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Workday by 5.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,220,911 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $293,910,000 after purchasing an additional 59,979 shares during the last quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Workday by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $928,000. Finally, Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $634,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workday Stock Down 1.9%

WDAY stock opened at $148.14 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $170.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.42, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.17. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $117.76 and a one year high of $276.00.

Insider Transactions at Workday

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.15. Workday had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.26%.The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Workday news, CEO Carl M. Eschenbach sold 3,125 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $656,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 17,097 shares in the company, valued at $3,590,370. The trade was a 15.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.75, for a total transaction of $1,252,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 159,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,224,232.50. This represents a 3.63% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 503,296 shares of company stock valued at $91,729,216. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Workday from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Evercore downgraded Workday from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Mizuho cut their price target on Workday from $275.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Workday from $255.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Citizens Jmp lowered Workday from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.19.

About Workday

Workday, Inc (NASDAQ: WDAY) is a provider of cloud-based enterprise applications focused on human capital management (HCM) and financial management. Founded in 2005 by Dave Duffield and Aneel Bhusri following their tenure at PeopleSoft, the company develops software-as-a-service solutions that help organizations manage workforce and financial processes in a unified, cloud-native environment. Workday’s platform emphasizes continuous updates, data security, and a configurable architecture aimed at large and mid-sized enterprises.

The company’s product portfolio centers on Workday Human Capital Management and Workday Financial Management, with additional offerings for payroll, talent management, workforce planning and analytics.

