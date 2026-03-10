Capital International Investors Acquires 1,002,457 Shares of Ryanair Holdings PLC $RYAAY

Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Ryanair Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,465,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,002,457 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned 7.10% of Ryanair worth $2,250,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in shares of Ryanair during the third quarter valued at $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Ryanair by 1,057.4% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Ryanair by 250.9% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 593 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ryanair in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Ryanair by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 684 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. 43.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryanair Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of Ryanair stock opened at $63.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.26 and its 200 day moving average is $65.14. Ryanair Holdings PLC has a one year low of $38.52 and a one year high of $74.24. The firm has a market cap of $33.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Ryanair Announces Dividend

Ryanair ( NASDAQ:RYAAY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Ryanair had a return on equity of 29.76% and a net margin of 15.04%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ryanair Holdings PLC will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 16th were paid a $0.4545 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 16th. Ryanair’s payout ratio is currently 14.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RYAAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Research downgraded Ryanair from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Ryanair from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ryanair has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.50.

About Ryanair

Ryanair Holdings plc is an Irish low-cost airline group headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. Founded in 1984, the company grew into one of Europe’s largest budget carriers by offering point-to-point scheduled passenger services with an emphasis on low fares, high aircraft utilization and rapid turnaround times. Ryanair serves a broad network across Europe and nearby regions, focusing on both intra-European leisure travel and short-haul business routes.

The group primarily operates a single-type fleet based on the Boeing 737 family, supplemented by a mix of in-house and subsidiary airlines that help serve different markets and regulatory environments.

