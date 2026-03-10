Capital International Investors Has $1.51 Billion Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG

Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 42.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,497,927 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,471,658 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned 2.91% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $1,509,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth $25,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp now owns 775 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

CMG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Friday, December 19th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.37.

NYSE:CMG opened at $35.33 on Tuesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.75 and a 52-week high of $58.42. The company has a market cap of $46.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.77.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 47.99% and a net margin of 12.88%.The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill is a fast-casual restaurant company known for its Mexican-inspired menu of burritos, bowls, tacos and salads. Founded in 1993 by Steve Ells, the chain emphasizes fresh, customizable meals made from a limited menu of core ingredients and a focus on ingredient quality. Chipotle operates primarily company-owned restaurants and offers dine-in, takeout, catering and delivery through its own digital platforms and third-party partners.

The company is headquartered in Newport Beach, California, and traces its roots to Denver, Colorado.

