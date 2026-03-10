Capital International Investors Has $1.93 Billion Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

Capital International Investors decreased its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,095,555 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 341,397 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned about 1.01% of ServiceNow worth $1,929,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 4.2% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 837 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 15.5% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 1,519 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 6.5% during the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 239.2% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 38,289 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,364,000 after buying an additional 27,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $122.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.65 billion, a PE ratio of 73.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.00 and a 1 year high of $211.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $122.24 and its 200-day moving average is $156.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NOW shares. Arete Research set a $200.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $180.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Macquarie Infrastructure dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $172.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.17, for a total value of $151,755.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 46,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,697,323.10. This represents a 3.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Fipps sold 3,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.77, for a total value of $376,141.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 8,061 shares in the company, valued at $820,367.97. This represents a 31.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,237 shares of company stock worth $1,697,162. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company’s flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

