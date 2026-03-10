Capital Research Global Investors Buys 636,441 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL

Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,953,803 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 636,441 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in PayPal were worth $1,874,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in PayPal by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 9,157 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA increased its position in shares of PayPal by 8.7% in the second quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 1,840 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,698 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.1% in the second quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,285 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 16.5% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Compass Point raised shares of PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $67.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $58.00 to $39.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirty-one have issued a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.03.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $46.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.46 and a 12-month high of $79.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.43.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $8.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. PayPal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.35%.

In other news, EVP Frank Keller sold 29,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.02, for a total transaction of $1,361,317.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 51,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,373,113.34. This represents a 36.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Chris Natali sold 2,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.73, for a total value of $98,763.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 1,140 shares in the company, valued at $50,992.20. This trade represents a 65.95% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 87,608 shares of company stock valued at $3,831,535 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a global digital payments platform that enables consumers and merchants to send and receive payments online, on mobile devices and at the point of sale. The company provides a broad set of payment solutions, including a digital wallet, merchant payment processing, checkout services, invoicing and fraud-management tools. PayPal’s platform is designed to support e-commerce, in-person retail and person-to-person transfers, targeting both individual consumers and businesses of varying sizes.

Key products and services in PayPal’s portfolio include the PayPal wallet and checkout ecosystem, the Venmo peer-to-peer mobile app, Braintree’s developer-focused payment gateway, Xoom for international money transfers, and PayPal Credit and buy-now-pay-later options.

