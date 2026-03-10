Capital International Investors Has $2.15 Billion Position in BlackRock $BLK

Capital International Investors boosted its position in BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,841,088 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,591 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned about 1.19% of BlackRock worth $2,146,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in BlackRock by 450.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 22 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. TruNorth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 22 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Hopwood Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 866.7% during the third quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. now owns 29 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,084.91, for a total transaction of $417,690.35. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,618,174.85. This trade represents a 10.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 5,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,084.22, for a total transaction of $5,738,776.46. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 46,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,074,700.70. This trade represents a 10.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 111,319 shares of company stock valued at $123,999,249. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,300.00 to $1,250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Evercore cut their target price on BlackRock from $1,275.00 to $1,235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of BlackRock from a “moderate buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,313.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, TD Cowen cut BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,308.89.

BlackRock Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE:BLK opened at $959.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $149.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,086.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,097.83. BlackRock has a 52 week low of $773.74 and a 52 week high of $1,219.94.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $13.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.55 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $11.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that BlackRock will post 47.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $5.73 dividend. This represents a $22.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.21. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.71%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of products and services to institutional, intermediary and individual investors. Its core activities include portfolio management across active and index strategies, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) under the iShares brand, fixed income, equity and multi-asset solutions, as well as alternatives such as private equity, real estate and infrastructure. The firm also offers cash management and liquidity solutions and retirement-focused products designed for defined contribution and defined benefit investors.

In addition to traditional investment management, BlackRock is known for its technology and risk management capabilities, most prominently its Aladdin platform, which combines portfolio management, trading and risk analytics and is used both internally and licensed to external clients.

