Capital International Inc. CA Sells 19,715 Shares of BeOne Medicines Ltd. – Sponsored ADR $ONC

Capital International Inc. CA decreased its position in BeOne Medicines Ltd. – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ONC – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 325,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,715 shares during the quarter. BeOne Medicines comprises approximately 0.9% of Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in BeOne Medicines were worth $111,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in BeOne Medicines in the 2nd quarter worth $1,932,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of BeOne Medicines in the second quarter worth about $445,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BeOne Medicines during the 2nd quarter worth about $702,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in BeOne Medicines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in BeOne Medicines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,147,000. 48.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ONC has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of BeOne Medicines from $399.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $405.00 price target on shares of BeOne Medicines in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of BeOne Medicines in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 target price on shares of BeOne Medicines in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of BeOne Medicines from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $414.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.00.

BeOne Medicines Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ONC opened at $302.29 on Tuesday. BeOne Medicines Ltd. – Sponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $196.45 and a twelve month high of $385.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $335.51 and a 200-day moving average of $330.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market cap of $33.15 billion, a PE ratio of 119.96 and a beta of 0.53.

BeOne Medicines (NASDAQ:ONC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($1.02). BeOne Medicines had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that BeOne Medicines Ltd. – Sponsored ADR will post -5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at BeOne Medicines

In other BeOne Medicines news, SVP Chan Henry Lee sold 1,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.52, for a total value of $580,203.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Oyler sold 75,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.79, for a total value of $23,278,465.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 24,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,500,534.51. This trade represents a 75.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 102,656 shares of company stock worth $31,567,496 over the last 90 days. 6.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BeOne Medicines Company Profile

BeOne Medicines Ltd. is a global oncology company domiciled in Switzerland that is discovering and developing innovative treatments that are more affordable and accessible to cancer patients worldwide. The firm portfolio spanning hematology and solid tumors, BeOne is expediting development of its diverse pipeline of novel therapeutics through its internal capabilities and collaborations. The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V. Oyler on October 28, 2010 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

