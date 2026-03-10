Capital International Inc. CA Sells 279,139 Shares of Coupang, Inc. $CPNG

Capital International Inc. CA decreased its holdings in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,948,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279,139 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in Coupang were worth $62,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Coupang by 2.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,215,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,128,000 after acquiring an additional 318,115 shares in the last quarter. TRB Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Coupang during the third quarter valued at $1,863,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Coupang by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 728,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,469,000 after purchasing an additional 113,950 shares during the last quarter. Rit Capital Partners PLC boosted its stake in Coupang by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rit Capital Partners PLC now owns 2,700,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,937,000 after purchasing an additional 91,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Coupang by 343.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,595,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,786,000 after purchasing an additional 22,147,432 shares in the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Coupang alerts:

Coupang Price Performance

Shares of CPNG opened at $18.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.39 billion, a PE ratio of 156.89 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.99. Coupang, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.74 and a 1-year high of $34.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $8.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 billion. Coupang had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 0.60%.The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CPNG shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Coupang from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Coupang from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. UBS Group set a $25.00 target price on Coupang in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Nomura lowered their price target on Coupang from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Coupang from a “hold (c)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.70.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Coupang

Insider Transactions at Coupang

In other Coupang news, CAO Jonathan D. Lee sold 2,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total transaction of $63,277.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 122,096 shares in the company, valued at $2,883,907.52. The trade was a 2.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

Coupang Profile

(Free Report)

Coupang, listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker CPNG, is a South Korean e-commerce company headquartered in Seoul. Founded in 2010 by Bom Kim, the company grew rapidly by combining an online marketplace with a large direct-retail business model. Coupang completed a primary listing in the United States in 2021, and it has become one of South Korea’s leading online retailers by focusing on convenience, speed and a wide product assortment across consumer categories.

The company operates a vertically integrated e-commerce platform that includes a customer-facing marketplace and an extensive logistics and fulfillment network.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.