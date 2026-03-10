Capital International Inc. CA Buys 31,491 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Capital International Inc. CA increased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 144,181 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,491 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $58,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Financially Speaking Inc purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 145 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.26, for a total value of $51,947.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 12,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,413,763.20. The trade was a 1.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 2,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.52, for a total transaction of $1,000,949.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 13,196 shares in the company, valued at $4,599,069.92. This trade represents a 17.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,513 shares of company stock valued at $2,689,515. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Price Performance

HD stock opened at $353.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $373.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $378.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $326.31 and a 12-month high of $426.75.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.20. Home Depot had a return on equity of 134.32% and a net margin of 8.60%.The company had revenue of $38.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.13 earnings per share. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.230-14.799 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $2.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.30. This represents a $9.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Daiwa Securities Group increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $381.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $416.00.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc (NYSE: HD) is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot’s core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

