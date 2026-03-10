Pfizer Inc. $PFE Shares Bought by Causeway Capital Management LLC

Causeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,072,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,735 shares during the quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $52,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 145,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after acquiring an additional 46,043 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth $3,019,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 29.9% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 248,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,325,000 after purchasing an additional 57,188 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 236.1% during the third quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 69,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 48,900 shares during the period. Finally, Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 76.4% during the third quarter. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. now owns 109,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 47,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $26.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 0.47. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.92 and a 1-year high of $27.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.48.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $17.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 12.42%.The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 23rd were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.4%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on PFE. Argus raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.05.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Pfizer

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer’s portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.