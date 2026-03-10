Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Fair Isaac Corporation $FICO

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lessened its stake in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 60.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 592 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 891 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FICO. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 168.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 5.7% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 46.1% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,943,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 158.6% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 75 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 12.8% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FICO opened at $1,441.03 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,478.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,596.27. Fair Isaac Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $1,193.09 and a fifty-two week high of $2,217.60. The company has a market capitalization of $34.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28.

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $7.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.25. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 40.98% and a net margin of 31.89%.The company had revenue of $766.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Fair Isaac has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.170-38.170 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 25th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FICO shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Zacks Research cut shares of Fair Isaac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,994.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 1,426 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,810.00, for a total value of $2,581,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 2,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,075,240. The trade was a 33.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,360.00, for a total transaction of $486,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 11,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,237,440. The trade was a 3.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,825 shares of company stock valued at $4,657,565. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation, commonly known as FICO, is a data analytics and software company best known for its FICO Score, a widely used credit-scoring system that helps lenders assess consumer credit risk. Founded in 1956 by Bill Fair and Earl Isaac, the company has evolved from its origins in statistical credit scoring to a broader focus on predictive analytics, decision management and artificial intelligence-driven solutions for financial services and other industries. FICO is headquartered in San Jose, California, and operates globally, serving clients across North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Asia-Pacific region.

FICO’s product portfolio centers on analytics and decisioning technologies.

