WINTON GROUP Ltd Takes Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. $MHK

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 49,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,411,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.08% of Mohawk Industries as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MHK. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 5,385.7% in the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 22.6% during the third quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MHK. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Mohawk Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $156.00 target price on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Monday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “cautious” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.64.

Mohawk Industries Stock Up 0.5%

MHK opened at $107.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.70. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.19. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.24 and a 1-year high of $143.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 3.43%.Mohawk Industries’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. Mohawk Industries has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.750-1.850 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.36, for a total value of $386,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 70,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,790,643.48. This represents a 4.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,650 shares of company stock worth $1,178,383. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc is a global flooring manufacturer that designs, produces and distributes a broad range of floor covering products for both residential and commercial applications. Headquartered in Calhoun, Georgia, the company traces its roots to 1878 and has expanded through a series of strategic acquisitions and organic growth initiatives. Over the decades, Mohawk has built a vertically integrated platform encompassing yarn manufacturing, fiber production, wood and laminate finishing, and ceramic tile fabrication, enabling tight control over product quality and supply chain efficiency.

The company’s product portfolio includes residential and commercial carpet, ceramic and porcelain tile, laminate, wood and natural stone flooring, luxury vinyl, and innovative surface solutions.

Featured Stories

