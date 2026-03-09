Head-To-Head Review: Metastat (OTCMKTS:MTST) & SNDL (NASDAQ:SNDL)

SNDL (NASDAQ:SNDL – Get Free Report) and Metastat (OTCMKTS:MTST – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for SNDL and Metastat, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SNDL 1 0 1 0 2.00 Metastat 0 0 0 0 0.00

SNDL currently has a consensus target price of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 198.01%. Given SNDL’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe SNDL is more favorable than Metastat.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SNDL -9.66% -8.28% -6.95% Metastat N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

SNDL has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Metastat has a beta of 291.19, indicating that its stock price is 29,019% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SNDL $951.58 million 0.41 -$69.18 million ($0.26) -5.81 Metastat N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Metastat has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SNDL.

About SNDL

SNDL Inc. engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products in Canada. The company operates through Liquor Retail, Cannabis Retail, Cannabis Operations, and Investments segments. It engages in the cultivation, distribution, and sale of cannabis for the adult-use and medical markets; sells wines, beers, and spirits through wholly owned liquor stores; and private sale of recreational cannabis through wholly owned and franchised retail cannabis stores. In addition, the company produces and distributes inhalable products, such as flower, pre-rolls, and vapes. It offers its products under the Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto, and Grasslands brands. The company was formerly known as Sundial Growers Inc. and changed its name to SNDL Inc. in July 2022. SNDL Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Metastat

MetaStat, Inc., a precision medicine company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutic and diagnostic treatment solutions for cancer patients. The company is developing novel drug candidates and companion diagnostic tests that target the MENA pathway. Its product candidates include MENA diagnostic assay, a tissue-based quantitative immunofluorescence test that measures expression of the pro-metastatic MENA protein splice-variant; companion diagnostic to predict RTK inhibitor drug responses and anti-microtubule drug responses; liquid blood-based biopsy to enhance cancer diagnosis and optimize patient care; MetaSite Breast assay, an immunohistochemistry test that measures micro-anatomical intravasat at blood vessels within the tumor microenvironment ion sites; and prognostic diagnostic to predict risk of cancer metastasis. The company’s therapeutic targets a critical metastatic pathway in solid tumors responsible for driving tumor resistance and the spread of aggressive cancer. MetaStat, Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

