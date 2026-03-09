Brokerages Set Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) PT at $23.33

Shares of Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.3333.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ARLO. Weiss Ratings raised Arlo Technologies from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Friday. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Arlo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Arlo Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th.

In other Arlo Technologies news, CEO Matthew Blake Mcrae sold 95,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total value of $1,171,556.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,011,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,428,729.52. This represents a 8.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Brian Busse sold 31,407 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total transaction of $385,992.03. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 552,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,794,526.50. This trade represents a 5.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Insiders have sold 484,145 shares of company stock valued at $6,383,386 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARLO. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 86.0% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 763.3% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in Arlo Technologies by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Arlo Technologies by 161.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Arlo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARLO stock opened at $13.90 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.22. Arlo Technologies has a 52-week low of $7.84 and a 52-week high of $19.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 106.93 and a beta of 1.64.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $141.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.57 million. Arlo Technologies had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Arlo Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.170-0.230 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arlo Technologies will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arlo Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 4th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Arlo Technologies, Inc (NYSE: ARLO) is a provider of smart home security products and services designed for residential and small business customers. The company offers a portfolio of wireless and Wi-Fi-enabled security cameras, video doorbells, smart lighting solutions, and associated accessories. Arlo integrates advanced video analytics, motion detection, cloud storage, and two-way audio capabilities to deliver end-to-end security and monitoring solutions accessible through mobile applications and web interfaces.

Founded as a division of Netgear, Inc in 2014 and spun off as an independent public company in 2018, Arlo Technologies has established a presence in North America, Europe, Australia and parts of Asia.

