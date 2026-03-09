Inceptionr LLC Makes New $1.61 Million Investment in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation $EW

Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 20,674 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,608,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,301 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 32,196 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,455 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.3% in the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,136 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.6% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 21,329 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on EW. Evercore reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, January 5th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $87.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,340 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total transaction of $974,446.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 21,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,827,387.38. The trade was a 34.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.70, for a total value of $87,328.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 22,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,885,571.40. The trade was a 4.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 79,144 shares of company stock valued at $6,685,688 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

EW stock opened at $81.71 on Monday. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a twelve month low of $65.94 and a twelve month high of $87.89. The firm has a market cap of $47.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.65, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.760 EPS. Analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences is a medical technology company focused on products and therapies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring. The company designs, develops and manufactures prosthetic heart valves and related delivery systems used in both surgical and minimally invasive (transcatheter) procedures. Its portfolio addresses a range of valvular conditions, with an emphasis on technologies that enable transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) as an alternative to open-heart surgery.

In addition to transcatheter heart valves—including the widely recognized SAPIEN family—Edwards offers surgical tissue valves and ancillary devices used by cardiac surgeons, interventional cardiologists and hospital teams.

Featured Articles

