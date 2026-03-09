Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. $ITUB Shares Acquired by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 74,529,975 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,511,303 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Itau Unibanco were worth $546,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITUB. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in Itau Unibanco during the second quarter worth $41,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Itau Unibanco by 332.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,966 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 5,355 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Itau Unibanco during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Itau Unibanco by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new stake in Itau Unibanco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000.

ITUB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Itau Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Itau Unibanco from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Itau Unibanco in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

Shares of ITUB opened at $8.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $90.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.63. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $4.91 and a fifty-two week high of $9.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.51.

Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). Itau Unibanco had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The company had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.068 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. Itau Unibanco’s payout ratio is currently 4.29%.

Itaú Unibanco SA (NYSE: ITUB) is a Brazilian banking and financial services conglomerate headquartered in São Paulo. The company was formed by the merger of Banco Itaú and Unibanco in 2008 and is one of the largest private-sector banks in Brazil and among the leading banks in Latin America. Itaú Unibanco is publicly listed in Brazil and maintains an international listing on the New York Stock Exchange.

The bank offers a full range of financial products and services across retail, commercial and wholesale banking.

