Regal Partners Ltd Cuts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Regal Partners Ltd lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 214,277 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 31,881 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 3.7% of Regal Partners Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Regal Partners Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $52,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 120,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,901,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 14,506 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 7.4% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 594,959 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $105,540,000 after purchasing an additional 41,132 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.8% in the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,448 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 552,820 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $98,065,000 after purchasing an additional 20,945 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOG stock opened at $298.30 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.66 and a 1-year high of $350.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $320.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The information services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $113.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.24 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on GOOG. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $395.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. KeyCorp set a $370.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $300.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.21, for a total transaction of $10,439,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,244,372 shares in the company, valued at $720,914,730.12. This represents a 1.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 47,574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.45, for a total value of $14,341,182.30. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 13,227 shares in the company, valued at $3,987,279.15. This trade represents a 78.25% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 2,112,493 shares of company stock valued at $118,605,094 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Trending Headlines about Alphabet

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as “Other Bets.” Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company’s history.

Alphabet’s core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company’s ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

