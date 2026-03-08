Vinva Investment Management Ltd Acquires 14,560 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Vinva Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 19.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 90,357 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 14,560 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $12,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 102.2% in the third quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 182 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. GGM Financials LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the third quarter worth $27,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at $32,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TJX opened at $159.61 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.10 and a 1-year high of $162.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $155.30 and a 200 day moving average of $148.65. The firm has a market cap of $177.24 billion, a PE ratio of 32.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.36 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 57.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 4.930-5.020 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 12th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.84%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TJX. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “positive” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up from $145.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $162.00 price objective (up from $159.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of TJX Companies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-two have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.55.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 30,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.95, for a total transaction of $4,828,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 479,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,145,910.20. This trade represents a 5.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women’s, men’s and children’s apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company’s business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

