Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. $NWE

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 641,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,351 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group were worth $37,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group by 1,220.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 299.5% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 838.4% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 34.3% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 96.8% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NWE has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on NorthWestern Energy Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.20.

NorthWestern Energy Group Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:NWE opened at $69.71 on Friday. NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.46 and a 52-week high of $72.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.02). NorthWestern Energy Group had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 14.81%.The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. NorthWestern Energy Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.680-3.830 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

NorthWestern Energy Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. This is a boost from NorthWestern Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. NorthWestern Energy Group’s payout ratio is presently 91.16%.

NorthWestern Energy Group Profile

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE: NWE) is a regulated energy utility company based in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. The company delivers electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across a service territory that spans Montana, South Dakota and Nebraska. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, NorthWestern Corporation, it operates a diversified portfolio of generation assets, including thermal, hydroelectric and renewable facilities, as well as an extensive network of transmission and distribution lines.

NorthWestern Energy’s primary business activities encompass the delivery, transmission and sale of electric and natural gas services.

