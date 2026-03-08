United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund Buys 1,800 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 100.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $2,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,332,636 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,463,760,000 after purchasing an additional 798,975 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in EMCOR Group by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 949,360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $572,351,000 after purchasing an additional 311,474 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in EMCOR Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $344,548,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in EMCOR Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 530,457 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $283,736,000 after purchasing an additional 14,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in EMCOR Group by 3.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 407,292 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $262,206,000 after buying an additional 12,182 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

EMCOR Group Price Performance

Shares of EME opened at $705.74 on Friday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a one year low of $320.89 and a one year high of $835.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $718.67 and a 200 day moving average of $668.47.

EMCOR Group Increases Dividend

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The construction company reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.68 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 35.89% and a net margin of 7.49%.EMCOR Group’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.32 earnings per share. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 27.250-29.250 EPS. Analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 14th. This is an increase from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is currently 5.67%.

EMCOR Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 18th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 1.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EME has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $900.00 to $945.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $754.00 to $814.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Research lowered shares of EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on EMCOR Group from $713.00 to $808.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $773.83.

Read Our Latest Analysis on EME

EMCOR Group Profile

(Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc is a provider of mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, and facilities services to commercial, institutional and industrial clients. The company delivers a broad range of services that include design-build and traditional construction of mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems; ongoing facilities maintenance and operations; and specialized industrial services for sectors such as manufacturing, data centers, healthcare and utilities.

EMCOR’s service offerings encompass HVAC, plumbing, electrical installation and maintenance, fire protection, building automation and controls, commissioning, testing and balancing, and energy management solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.