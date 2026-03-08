Parallel Advisors LLC Has $8.41 Million Stock Position in Realty Income Corporation $O

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 22.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 39,968 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $8,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in O. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the third quarter worth $29,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its position in Realty Income by 586.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Country Trust Bank boosted its stake in Realty Income by 806.5% in the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. increased its holdings in Realty Income by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

O has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Realty Income from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Scotiabank raised Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Loop Capital set a $69.00 target price on Realty Income in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.18.

Realty Income Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $64.96 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Realty Income Corporation has a one year low of $50.71 and a one year high of $67.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.57 billion, a PE ratio of 55.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.77.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.08. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.68% and a net margin of 18.41%.Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Realty Income has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.380-4.420 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 276.92%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income Corporation (NYSE: O) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns and manages commercial properties subject primarily to long-term net lease agreements. The company’s business model focuses on generating predictable, contractual rental income by leasing properties to tenants under agreements that typically place responsibility for taxes, insurance and maintenance on the tenant. Realty Income is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange and markets itself as a reliable income-oriented REIT.

Realty Income’s portfolio is concentrated in single-tenant, retail and service-oriented properties such as drugstores, convenience stores, dollar and discount retailers, restaurants, and other essential-service businesses.

