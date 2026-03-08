Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Sells 822 Shares of McKesson Corporation $MCK

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lowered its position in shares of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 25.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 822 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in McKesson during the second quarter worth about $1,346,661,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 150.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,268,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,956,000 after buying an additional 1,362,386 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 56.4% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,236,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,109,000 after acquiring an additional 446,060 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 833,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,977,000 after acquiring an additional 261,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in McKesson by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 636,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,441,000 after acquiring an additional 257,670 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McKesson News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting McKesson this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst support and dividend: Several sell?side firms have raised price targets or reiterated buy ratings and McKesson recently declared its quarterly dividend (payable April 1). That continued analyst backing and a steady payout help underpin investor confidence. 3 Dividend Growth Stocks Quietly Raising Payouts

Analyst support and dividend: Several sell?side firms have raised price targets or reiterated buy ratings and McKesson recently declared its quarterly dividend (payable April 1). That continued analyst backing and a steady payout help underpin investor confidence. Neutral Sentiment: CFO transition announced: Longtime CFO Britt Vitalone will retire and McKesson named Kenny Cheung as incoming EVP & CFO effective May 29, 2026. The advance naming of a successor reduces leadership uncertainty but still warrants monitoring during the handover. McKesson Announces Planned CFO Transition

CFO transition announced: Longtime CFO Britt Vitalone will retire and McKesson named Kenny Cheung as incoming EVP & CFO effective May 29, 2026. The advance naming of a successor reduces leadership uncertainty but still warrants monitoring during the handover. Neutral Sentiment: Q4/FY?2026 earnings date and webcast set for May 7; company says management will host the call and reiterated FY?2026 outlook. The scheduled release and affirmed guidance reduce near?term uncertainty but make the May 7 print a key catalyst. Earnings Release Date and Conferences

Q4/FY?2026 earnings date and webcast set for May 7; company says management will host the call and reiterated FY?2026 outlook. The scheduled release and affirmed guidance reduce near?term uncertainty but make the May 7 print a key catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Heightened retail/institutional attention: McKesson has been a trending stock in screens and writeups (Zacks, Yahoo/Zacks summaries), which can amplify volatility as traders reposition ahead of the earnings/counsel changes. Zacks Trending Stock Summary

Heightened retail/institutional attention: McKesson has been a trending stock in screens and writeups (Zacks, Yahoo/Zacks summaries), which can amplify volatility as traders reposition ahead of the earnings/counsel changes. Negative Sentiment: Insider sale: EVP Michele Lau disclosed a sale of 2,725 shares (filed with the SEC). Executive stock sales can be perceived negatively by some investors, adding downward pressure amid the other headlines. Insider Sale Filing

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of MCK stock opened at $918.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $882.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $816.72. McKesson Corporation has a 52-week low of $633.53 and a 52-week high of $999.00. The stock has a market cap of $112.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.38.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $9.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.19 by $0.15. McKesson had a net margin of 1.09% and a negative return on equity of 338.97%. The company had revenue of $106.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. McKesson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.800-39.200 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 9.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on McKesson from $983.00 to $1,107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $960.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $966.00 price target on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $880.00 to $885.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Evercore reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $960.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $816.18, for a total value of $225,265.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 2,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,851,096.24. This represents a 10.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maria Martinez sold 349 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $939.87, for a total transaction of $328,014.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 301 shares in the company, valued at $282,900.87. This represents a 53.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 3,868 shares of company stock worth $3,743,820 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation (NYSE: MCK) is a global healthcare services and distribution company that supplies pharmaceuticals, medical-surgical products and health care technology solutions. Founded in 1833 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, McKesson operates across the drug distribution and healthcare services value chain, connecting manufacturers, pharmacies, hospitals and health systems to help manage the movement of medicines and clinical supplies.

The company’s core activities include pharmaceutical wholesale distribution and logistics, specialty pharmacy services, and the provision of medical-surgical supplies to acute and non-acute care providers.

