iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV is Parallel Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 818,542 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,631 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 10.0% of Parallel Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Parallel Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $547,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 64,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Investors Network Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $387,000. Black Swift Group LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 90,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,536,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880 shares during the period. 70.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.3%

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $675.40 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $690.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $678.25. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $484.00 and a twelve month high of $700.97. The company has a market capitalization of $742.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

